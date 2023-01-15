A stunning indictment on the perpetrators of colonialism
Philippe Sands’s ‘The Last Colony’ focuses on Chagossians who were forcibly moved to Mauritius, echoing this country’s apartheid history
15 January 2023 - 00:00 By Hamilton Wende
The Last Colony ★★★★
Philippe Sands
Orion..
A stunning indictment on the perpetrators of colonialism
Philippe Sands’s ‘The Last Colony’ focuses on Chagossians who were forcibly moved to Mauritius, echoing this country’s apartheid history
The Last Colony ★★★★
Philippe Sands
Orion..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos