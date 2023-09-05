Non-Fiction

LISTEN | Evert Kleynhans and David Brock Katz discuss ‘20 Battles’ and the SA way of war

05 September 2023 - 11:14
In '20 Battles' military historians Evert Kleynhans and David Brock Katz investigate how South Africa's way of war evolved over 100 years.
Over the past century South Africa’s military has established itself in several defining battles and operations. Preferring manoeuvre over attrition, and often punching above their weight, they have become known for their tenacity, dash and ability to defy the odds. Their unique command style also sets them apart from other armies and has helped them excel in challenging circumstances

In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publisher’s weekly podcast, Pagecast, the clock is wound back to a conversation on the South African way of war.

In 20 Battles: Searching for a South African Way of War, 1913-2013, historians Evert Kleynhans and David Brock Katz explore South Africa’s evolving way of war over 100 years.

They trace the development of the defence force’s doctrine and structure, uncovering historical continuity and lessons from past battles and operations.

The book also highlights significant milestones, including their first deployment during the 1914 Industrial Strike, involvement in both world wars, large-scale cross-border operations during the Border War and the recent infamous Battle of Bangui.

Listen to the authors’ conversation with journalist Archie Henderson here:

