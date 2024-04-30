Non-Fiction

LISTEN | Hedley Twidle and Mila de Villiers discuss ‘Show Me the Place’

In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast podcast, Mila de Villiers interviews Hedley Twidle about his latest collection of essays

30 April 2024 - 13:57
'Show Me the Place' by Hedley Twidle.
Image: Supplied

From award-winning non-fiction writer Hedley Twidle comes Show Me the Place, an essay collection searching through history, memory and literature to find glimmers of utopia.

The collection is a book of elsewheres; in it, the author charts a journey to find other liveable places and spaces in a troubled world.

Whether embarking on a bizarre quest to find Cecil Rhodes’s missing nose (sliced off the bust of the Rhodes Memorial) or bike-packing the Scottish islands with a couple of squabbling anarchists; whether learning to surf (much too late) in the wild, freezing waters off the Cape Peninsula or navigating the fraught politics of a Buddhist retreat centre — the author explores forgotten utopias, intentional communities and islands of imagination with curiosity, hope and humour.

Threaded through the pieces in this collection are questions of friendship and human community, of environmental destruction and repair, of landscape and memory.

Listen to Twidle and De Villiers’ conversation here:

