Jacket Notes | Warren Ingram on writing 'Small Changes for Big Results'
Warren Ingram writes about how controlling your money could be just a step away
I have been advising people about their investments for nearly 30 years, and have found that money troubles are only sometimes linked to a lack of financial education or knowledge.
Sometimes the cause of your money troubles is staring at you in the mirror every morning. Some feel ashamed of their financial situation and are stuck in a repetitive cycle without knowing how to get themselves out of it. The last thing they need is another book telling them how to budget better or to allocate their assets more efficiently.
The good news is that the solution to your money troubles might be staring at you in the mirror. You may need some help to understand the reasons for your current situation. Once you have some clarity, you need some ideas about how to take small daily actions that could lead to life-changing results.
I have written a few personal finance books, some of which have been best sellers, but I've never been convinced my books have helped every reader. Some readers needed different tools to move in a new direction.
This book aims to help people take control of their lives through better money behaviour.
I wanted to provide an easy-reading guide to understanding your relationship with money. By following the simple actions recommended in the book, you can start to break free from your financial constraints.
I hope that people will see themselves in the relatable case studies and realise they are not alone in their financial struggles. They will see that many people suffer from similar issues, and it is possible to change the direction of your life through a series of small steps over time.
I also want people to know they can achieve financial freedom even if they are not financially sophisticated. Many financially literate people struggle to save money. Another book about budgeting is not going to cure their overspending. They need to find out why they are overspending and start taking small actions every day to help them find a new way to control their lives.
Other people make financial decisions that harm their wellbeing because they live in a state of fear. They worry about stock markets, crooked politicians, war, pandemics, or even global warming. In this heightened state of fear, it isn't easy to remain calm and think about the long term. People in this position do not need a detailed investment strategy; they need a way to establish emotional stability and context for their fear so that they can regain control of their lives and not be ruled by their emotions.
It is worth noting that you are the true expert on your money behaviour. No financial guru can know more about your actions and the reasons behind them. You might need some guidance to understand your actions a bit better, empowering you to steer yourself in a new, more prosperous direction.
Small Changes for Big Results is published by Penguin Random House