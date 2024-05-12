Jacket Notes | Warren Ingram on writing 'Small Changes for Big Results'

This book aims to help people take control of their lives through better money behaviour.

I wanted to provide an easy-reading guide to understanding your relationship with money. By following the simple actions recommended in the book, you can start to break free from your financial constraints.

I hope that people will see themselves in the relatable case studies and realise they are not alone in their financial struggles. They will see that many people suffer from similar issues, and it is possible to change the direction of your life through a series of small steps over time.

I also want people to know they can achieve financial freedom even if they are not financially sophisticated. Many financially literate people struggle to save money. Another book about budgeting is not going to cure their overspending. They need to find out why they are overspending and start taking small actions every day to help them find a new way to control their lives.

Other people make financial decisions that harm their wellbeing because they live in a state of fear. They worry about stock markets, crooked politicians, war, pandemics, or even global warming. In this heightened state of fear, it isn't easy to remain calm and think about the long term. People in this position do not need a detailed investment strategy; they need a way to establish emotional stability and context for their fear so that they can regain control of their lives and not be ruled by their emotions.

It is worth noting that you are the true expert on your money behaviour. No financial guru can know more about your actions and the reasons behind them. You might need some guidance to understand your actions a bit better, empowering you to steer yourself in a new, more prosperous direction.

Small Changes for Big Results is published by Penguin Random House