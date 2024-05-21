Non-Fiction

LISTEN | Nozibele Mayaba and Sebenzile Nkambule discuss ‘Positively Me’

In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast podcast, Sebenzile Nkambule interviews Nozibele Mayaba about ‘Positively Me: Daring to Live and Love Beyond HIV’

21 May 2024 - 14:29
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'Positively Me', co-written with Sue Nyathi, is Nozibele Mayaba's vulnerable account of what it means to live with HIV.
'Positively Me', co-written with Sue Nyathi, is Nozibele Mayaba's vulnerable account of what it means to live with HIV.
Image: Supplied

Born in Gqeberha in the 1990s, HIV/Aids activist Nozibele Mayaba’s upbringing was one of struggle and strife. She was raised by the tough hand of her mother in a strict Christian household. Mayaba strove to be the “good girl” that everyone adores to win her mother’s approval and the affection of her absent father.

She lived by the book and was steered by her faith. Hers became a life of firsts. She was the first person in her family to travel overseas, and the first to graduate from university. It was also her first love, with his infectious smile, who infected her with HIV.

This diagnosis threw her life into disarray. Fearing stigma and feeling the need to maintain her “good girl” image, she kept her status a secret. However, she soon succumbed to depression. It was only in the aftermath, when she picked up the broken pieces of her life, that she found purpose in all the pain she had endured.

She went public with her story in a video that went viral and set her on a new path. Mayaba, who has since got married and recently became a mother, has made it her mission to hold open conversations about her journey through life with HIV.

Told with gut-wrenching honesty, Mayaba is at her most vulnerable in this brave account when she speaks about what it means to live and love beyond HIV.

Listen to Mayaba and Nkambule's conversation here:

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Post-apartheid panorama: 30 years of Sunday Times Literary Awards non-fiction winners

With South Africa having celebrated 30 years of democracy yesterday, we thought it appropriate to review the books that won the Sunday Times Literary ...
Books
3 weeks ago

Enter the realm of the literary world at Kingsmead Book Fair

The diverse programme includes more than 150 authors participating in over 80 sessions
Books
1 week ago

LISTEN | Margie Orford and Barbara Boswell discuss 'Love and Fury'

In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers' Pagecast episode, Barbara Boswell interviews Margie Orford about her remarkable memoir 'Love and Fury'.
Books
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Living and loving beyond HIV Non-Fiction
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. Thandeka Gqubule discusses No Longer Whispering to Power Non-Fiction
  4. Jojo dances through post-apartheid freedom Non-Fiction
  5. Rights to Land examines the issue of land rights in South Africa Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...