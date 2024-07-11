Non-Fiction

LISTEN | Dope, coke and hedonism — Michael Medjuck and Roy Isacowitz discuss ‘High Times’

In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast podcast, Roy Isacowitz is in conversation with Michael Medjuck, the subject of his latest book, ‘High Times’

11 July 2024 - 11:22
The Extraordinary Life of a Joburg Drug Smuggler.
Image: Supplied

High Times is the true story of Michael Medjuck, whose taste for weed, women and the good life led him from late 1960s Johannesburg to notoriety as one of the biggest hash and weed smugglers in North America.

From his base in Vancouver, Medjuck built up a smuggling network that supplied dealers in scores of cities across Canada and the US. The proceeds of smuggling afforded this former King David High School pupil a lifestyle of hedonistic excess – the finest wines, the most glamorous hookers, the best weed in the world.

In 1991, Medjuck was nabbed by US federal agents while smuggling an enormous shipload of Afghani hash into the West Coast of Canada. Put on trial as the scheme’s mastermind, Medjuck was convicted and sentenced to 24 years behind bars. His US prison experiences, from dingy county lock-ups to brutal federal penitentiaries, are the stuff of legend. Eventually, a chance remark to his lawyer led to his early release and return to Canada.

After barely a year of freedom, Medjuck was again arrested – this time in Spain for an ill-judged cocaine-smuggling venture – and sentenced to another prison term of nine years.

This is Medjuck’s extraordinary story, as told to fellow South Africans Roy Isacowitz, author and journalist, and the late Jeremy Gordin, award-winning journalist, editor and author.

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers

