LISTEN | Craig Foster and Geordin Hill-Lewis discuss ‘Amphibious Soul’

In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast podcast, the mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis speaks to natural history filmmaker Craig Foster about ‘Amphibious Soul’

21 August 2024 - 11:58
'Amphibious Soul' by Craig Foster.
Image: Supplied

‘Amphibious Soul is an important book that will transform how we think about being human . . . It is a book that will inspire hope.’
Jane Goodall

A decade ago, natural history filmmaker Craig Foster was living in a big city and felt exhausted, empty and disconnected from nature. To rejuvenate his senses, he decided to return to his birthplace — Cape Town — and dive into the Great African Seaforest each day. These adventures not only energised and grounded him but enabled him to reclaim the wildness that, he argues, is inside all of us.

In this compelling memoir by the creator of My Octopus Teacher, the author recounts a life spent exploring the most incredible places on Earth, drawing on decades of daily ocean dives and wisdom from indigenous teachers and scientists. But he also describes his personal struggles to remain present to life, especially when catastrophe strikes close to home. He reveals how nature’s beauty can deepen our love for all living things, whether we live close to nature or in the city.

Amphibious Soul is a lyrical testament to the spiritual power of the natural world.

Listen to Foster and Hill-Lewis' conversation here:

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers

