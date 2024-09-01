“It was humbling” — Alan Knott-Craig on writing ‘Life Lessons: How to Fail and Win’

It started as a personal reflection. Almost like a diary where I thought about all the memorable moments of my life (mostly setbacks) and the lessons learnt (mostly painful) and then wrote them down in the same way I would tell the story on a stage — ie brutal honesty laced with self-deprecating humour.

It wasn’t hard writing my story. What was hard was that, while jotting down my narrative, I realised that maybe, just maybe, I wasn’t always in the right in my life, and some of the hits I’ve taken were well deserved. In other words, it was humbling, and I learnt a lot about myself.

In short, writing a memoir is an excellent exercise in self-reflection. Which is useful if you use the lessons to course-correct in your life.

One of my mentors, Jannie Mouton, once said to me: “When you’re a private company, it’s like you’re playing rugby on the B fields with no lights and no spectators. When you’re listed, there’s fans and lights and TV cameras. There’s no hiding. You play better!”

It’s the same for a private memoir versus a published book. Writing it for my-eyes-only was a fun but sloppy exercise. Once I’d made the decision to make it public, I really applied my mind. I really had to think about what I was saying. I really had to think about what I’d learnt in my career.

In short, it was an excellent furnace in which to sharpen and harden my personal life lessons.