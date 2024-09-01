Patrick Bulger reviews ‘Takeover: Hitler’s Final Rise to Power’

What also makes the Nazi era a historical lighthouse for generations that followed was that Hitler’s “genius” aside, he was also the virtual patsy for the bourgeois elite of one of the most advanced and sophisticated nations on earth. Europe’s descent to a raw and atavistic survivalism in World War 2 played itself out with the stirring notes of Beethoven as background music. Such was the intimacy of creativity and destruction.

None would say it too loudly (and in some places it’s against the law), but the spirit of Hitler and what he meant in a Europe divided by toxic nationalisms and economic catastrophe lives on. And not only in Europe, either. In the US, former president Donald Trump’s political imagery gives a MAGA-capped nod to the Nazi oeuvre.

Which is a long way of saying that Ryback’s Takeover shines an ever-needed light on a contemporary world plagued by populism. And it is also a very readable and enlightening account of the genesis of this longing for strongman-type solutions.

Civilised society had found its avatar in the Brown Shirts of Hitler’s SA.

In particular, it banishes the myth that Hitler was voted into power by a majority of German voters and lays bare the scheming and the intrigue that saw him becoming chancellor on the misguided hope that he could somehow be “tamed” in office. Ryback artfully dissects how the vested interests of business, the military, the press, high society and the masses were able to identify him as the answer to their own particular problems, almost regardless of how sheer logic and past experience of his shameless duplicity should have informed otherwise.

For the history lover, Ryback’s addition to the already-bulging library of works detailing the life of the failed artist from Austria offers an unusual twist to the well-trodden garden path. Rather than the role played by Hitler, the book chronicles and throws light on the other essential dramatis personae in the sad tableau that destroyed the constitutional Weimar Republic with hardly a thought for what might replace it.

Ryback’s painstaking research and sourcing and his accessible writing and ordering take one inside the cauldron of intrigue and driven ambition, the vanities and the egos, and the hubris and self-serving fallacies that drove the men (and some women too) as they attempted to promote, or resist, Hitler’s final steps into the chancellorship.