Non-Fiction

LISTEN | Brin Hodgskiss and Nicole Engelbrecht discuss ‘Killer Stories’

In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast podcast, Brin Hodgskiss and Nicole Engelbrecht discuss their book ‘Killer Stories: Conversations with South African serial murderers’

04 September 2024 - 13:57
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Conversations with serial murderers by Bring Hodgskiss and Nicole Engelbrecht.
KILLER STORIES Conversations with serial murderers by Bring Hodgskiss and Nicole Engelbrecht.
Image: Supplied

“If you made me angry, to me, for that anger to go away I have to get hold of you. For that anger to go away, I have to do something to you.’”

These are the words of one of South Africa’s most terrifying serial killers, as told to Brin Hodgskiss in the bowels of a secure prison.

Hodgskiss got his doctorate in psychology for a study based on interviews with 13 serial killers. The recordings sat gathering dust until recently, when top true crime podcaster Nicole Engelbrecht found his paper online. The two connected and the concept for the book was born.

In Killer Stories, Hodgskiss uses each of the interviews, combined with the tenets of narrative psychology, to take the reader into the minds of the killers. He lays out how the stories thee men told themselves about their lives contributed to where they ended up, and how they aren’t that different from the stories we all tell ourselves.

The book intertwines the killers’ versions of the truth and the true crime stories behind them, an interpretation of the tales using narrative psychology, and how Hodgskiss’ own journey as a psychologist and human contributed to his deeper understanding of the minds of the killers.

Listen to Hodgskiss and Engelbrecht’s conversation here:

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Literary thrills to keep the last of the winter chills away

It doesn’t look as if spring’s going to be making an appearance any time soon, so here are five books to keep you entertained before the heat gets ...
Books
1 month ago

PODCAST | A week with a serial killer: The serial crimes of Frank Ndebe

In episode 112 of 'True Crime South Africa' we explore this unique serial offender case, only paralleled by one other such case in local crime ...
News
1 year ago

The Profiler Diaries: From crime scene to courtroom

In his latest book about his extraordinary career as head profiler for the SA police, Gerard Labuschagne delves into the twisted minds of the young ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago

PODCAST | Conversations with serial killers

In 2009, Dr Brin Hodgskiss published an academic paper which detailed the findings of a study he had conducted over earlier years. The study ...
News
4 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Open Book Festival a week away Events
  2. LAUNCH | ‘Smoke and Ashes’ by Amitav Ghosh (September 12) Events
  3. LISTEN | Brin Hodgskiss and Nicole Engelbrecht discuss ‘Killer Stories’ Non-Fiction
  4. WIN | 'Widow Clicquot' giveaway Books
  5. Exclusive Books launches Christmas Catalogue Events

Latest Videos

AFCON 2023 | Cape Verde v South Africa | Full Penalty Shootout | Ronwen ...
SPOTLIGHT | Tim Burton returns to cinemas & MIP Africa's local slate.