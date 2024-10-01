Twenty-five years after the publication of his groundbreaking first book, Malcolm Gladwell returns with a brand new volume that reframes the lessons of The Tipping Point in a startling and revealing light.
Why in the late 1980s and early 1990s did Los Angeles become the bank robbery capital of the world? What is the magic third and what does it have to do with racial equity? What do big cats and clusters of teen suicide have in common? These are some of the questions Gladwell addresses in this new work, which revisits the phenomenon of epidemics and examines when, how and above all where ideas, viruses and trends spread.
Gladwell shows that — whether in neighbourhoods, schools, zoos or conference rooms — today's epidemics are no longer singular occurrences, but turbocharged versions of their earlier counterparts. Tipping points, he explains, play a much bigger role in our lives than ever before. With this provocative and fascinating new book, we can meet them in novel and innovative ways.
Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers
Malcolm Gladwell looks at how tipping points play a bigger role than ever
Image: Supplied
