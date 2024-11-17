Sweet recipe for solace: Kim Ballantine on writing ‘Hot Tea and Apricots’

You cannot always choose what happens to you, but you can choose how you respond. One choice we made was to always embrace humour and so there are many moments of deep belly laughter, like the day we all skinny-dipped in a Swaziland stream and ended up in a full-blown mud fight; or the day I became the Queen of the Licking Game. Humour is so life affirming.

The book held many surprises for me: seeing the consistent faithfulness of God through years of struggle, the bravery of my husband and children, and the power of choice. The title came from an interaction with someone I had worked with and who insisted on meeting with me once a month. I had just spluttered coffee all through him and signed: “Why do you continue to meet me like this?” He explained how, while climbing Mt Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia, he realised his chance of summitting was slim. His sherpa stopped, gave him hot tea and apricots, and because of that gesture, he successfully summitted.

“Maybe that’s all I am doing, giving you hot tea and apricots on your journey. One day you will walk through our doors again,” he said. How right he was.

You cannot walk a journey like we did as a family without a community of people giving you encouragement each step of the way, so the title honours those who did just that. Our hope is that sharing our story will in turn be hot tea and apricots to others as they navigate the unique challenges they are facing.

Hot Tea and Apricots by Kim Ballantine is published by Nurden Cross.