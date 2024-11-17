Non-Fiction

Sweet recipe for solace: Kim Ballantine on writing ‘Hot Tea and Apricots’

Ballantine shares how she got by with a little help from her friends

17 November 2024 - 00:00 By Kim Ballantine
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Hot Tea and Apricots: A Memoir of Loss and Hope by Kim Ballantine.
Hot Tea and Apricots: A Memoir of Loss and Hope by Kim Ballantine.
Image: Supplied

I was giving a talk at Bosom Buddies (an organisation which educates the public on breast cancer and breast health) when someone asked for my book. I said I did not have one. Their response was one of frustration and anger, which propelled me into crafting Hot Tea and Apricots: A Memoir of Loss and Hope.

Mute and sign language dependent, I had journaled my emotional struggles, captured moments and written short stories of my everyday interactions with my children and society to foster emotional connection with my husband. He struggled to lip-read me because, as a specialist physician, he worked long hours and was unable to attend sign language classes. Though he could not hear me speak, I was determined he would still know my voice.

Crafting a book involved taking this material and putting it into book format. It took a number of years as I had to relive moments that were deeply painful and difficult to revisit, but it contributed to my own healing and that of my family. Once complete, each of my family members was given a spiral-bound copy to proofread — it is not only my story, but also theirs.

Writing a memoir has helped Kim Ballantine and her family to heal.
Writing a memoir has helped Kim Ballantine and her family to heal.
Image: Supplied

You cannot always choose what happens to you, but you can choose how you respond. One choice we made was to always embrace humour and so there are many moments of deep belly laughter, like the day we all skinny-dipped in a Swaziland stream and ended up in a full-blown mud fight; or the day I became the Queen of the Licking Game. Humour is so life affirming.

The book held many surprises for me: seeing the consistent faithfulness of God through years of struggle, the bravery of my husband and children, and the power of choice. The title came from an interaction with someone I had worked with and who insisted on meeting with me once a month. I had just spluttered coffee all through him and signed: “Why do you continue to meet me like this?” He explained how, while climbing Mt Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia, he realised his chance of summitting was slim. His sherpa stopped, gave him hot tea and apricots, and because of that gesture, he successfully summitted.

“Maybe that’s all I am doing, giving you hot tea and apricots on your journey. One day you will walk through our doors again,” he said. How right he was.

You cannot walk a journey like we did as a family without a community of people giving you encouragement each step of the way, so the title honours those who did just that. Our hope is that sharing our story will in turn be hot tea and apricots to others as they navigate the unique challenges they are facing.

Hot Tea and Apricots by Kim Ballantine is published by Nurden Cross.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Here are the winners of the 2024 Sunday Times Literary Awards

Jonny Steinberg and Andrew Brown reign supreme at the 2024 Sunday Times Literary Awards, in proud partnership with Exclusive Books.
Books
2 weeks ago

Justice for Medea in lacklustre modern spin

As more complex issues faced by women and men in today’s society come to light in other forms of fiction, retelling of Greek myths — such as Rosie ...
Books
18 hours ago

Be devoured

Author Eloghosa Osunde’s debut novel ‘Vagabonds!’ depicts Lagos in its truest form, challenging societal norms, writes Mila de Villiers
Books
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Sweet recipe for solace: Kim Ballantine on writing ‘Hot Tea and Apricots’ Non-Fiction
  2. Scorched on the road to fame Fiction
  3. Justice for Medea in lacklustre modern spin Fiction
  4. Here are the winners of the 2024 Sunday Times Literary Awards News
  5. Margie Orford’s ‘Love and Fury’: realising one’s dreams is a victory that often ... Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley | Official Trailer | ...