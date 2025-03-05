Non-Fiction

LISTEN | Dudu Nhlabathi-Madonsela discusses ‘The Dating Playbook’

In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast podcast, Ndizwanga Nemanashi is in conversation with Dudu Nhlabathi-Madonsela about her book

05 March 2025 - 14:05
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'The Dating Playbook: How to Win at Mjolo and Love' by Dudu Nhlabathi-Madonsela.
'The Dating Playbook: How to Win at Mjolo and Love' by Dudu Nhlabathi-Madonsela.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT THE BOOK

Dating is an extreme sport and no one survives unscathed. But to find The One, you must get back in the game and keep at it. And like other extreme sports, the odds get better if you find the right coach.

The Dating Playbook is a sobering, matter-of-fact guide to navigating the dating scene, or mjolo as it is colloquially called. Known as the Peaceful One on TikTok, popular dating coach Dudu Nhlabathi-Madonsela is no stranger to teaching people how to win at mjolo and at love.

Nhlabathi-Madonsela’s teachings include advice on online dating etiquette, practical flirting and seduction techniques, and tips for measuring your progress. She explains how location, politics, socioeconomic issues and upbringing inform who and how we date.

With an emphasis on understanding yourself first and being honest about what you want at different stages of your life, Nhlabathi-Madonsela helps readers face the harsh realities of modern-day dating and shows them how to find their footing in the dating scene. In an era where you can be exposed to anything from a hobosexual to a high-value narcissist, she can safely say your mother’s advice won’t do.

Whether you are dating or in a relationship, Nhlabathi-Madonsela’s considered advice will show you the way.

LISTEN TO THE CONVO HERE: 

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

‘The Dating Playbook’ by Dudu Nhlabathi-Madonsela

The author looks into the deeper reasons why so many of us struggle with dating
Books
2 weeks ago

Open Book Youth Fest 2025 programme is live

Youth Fest creates a space where young people can engage with literature, develop their own storytelling abilities and connect with established ...
Books
1 week ago

LISTEN | Shameez Patel and Qarnita Loxton discuss Patel’s geeky romantic comedy ‘Playing Flirty’

After spending her entire life trying not to lose, Rose might finally be ready to risk it all, and play to win.
Books
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Launch | ‘Guilty and Proud’ by Marion Sparg (July 25) Events
  2. In search of small-town secrets Fiction
  3. 'Darkly': Grist for the gamers' mill Fiction
  4. Speed Dating: The Book Edition at Bridge Books (July 13) Events
  5. Jacket Notes: Thami Nkadimeng on writing 'Finding Purpose' Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

The rainbow beauty of Hashim Amla - Niren Tolsi
LIVE: SpaceX to launch Starship test flight