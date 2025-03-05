ABOUT THE BOOK
Dating is an extreme sport and no one survives unscathed. But to find The One, you must get back in the game and keep at it. And like other extreme sports, the odds get better if you find the right coach.
The Dating Playbook is a sobering, matter-of-fact guide to navigating the dating scene, or mjolo as it is colloquially called. Known as the Peaceful One on TikTok, popular dating coach Dudu Nhlabathi-Madonsela is no stranger to teaching people how to win at mjolo and at love.
Nhlabathi-Madonsela’s teachings include advice on online dating etiquette, practical flirting and seduction techniques, and tips for measuring your progress. She explains how location, politics, socioeconomic issues and upbringing inform who and how we date.
With an emphasis on understanding yourself first and being honest about what you want at different stages of your life, Nhlabathi-Madonsela helps readers face the harsh realities of modern-day dating and shows them how to find their footing in the dating scene. In an era where you can be exposed to anything from a hobosexual to a high-value narcissist, she can safely say your mother’s advice won’t do.
Whether you are dating or in a relationship, Nhlabathi-Madonsela’s considered advice will show you the way.
LISTEN TO THE CONVO HERE:
LISTEN | Dudu Nhlabathi-Madonsela discusses ‘The Dating Playbook’
In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast podcast, Ndizwanga Nemanashi is in conversation with Dudu Nhlabathi-Madonsela about her book
Image: Supplied
