Non-Fiction

LISTEN | Michele Magwood and John Stewart discuss his biography of Sir Herbert Baker

This week on Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast podcast, Michele Magwood is in conversation with John Stewart about his book, the first complete and comprehensive biography of Sir Herbert Baker

25 March 2025 - 13:49
'Sir Herbert Baker: A Biography' by John Stewart.
ABOUT SIR HERBERT BAKER:

Architect Sir Herbert Baker left an indelible mark on South Africa and much of the British Empire in the first half of the 20th century. This is the first full biography from childhood and was written with full co-operation from his family and with access to his archive and private papers.

After a Victorian architectural apprenticeship in London, Baker went on to become the most prolific architect of his age in South Africa, where he designed many public buildings, churches, schools and private houses, including the Union Buildings, St George’s Cathedral and Groote Schuur. Thereafter, he worked in India, Kenya and England where, among many other projects, he designed South Africa House.

He was an intimate friend of many fascinating men of his age, including Cecil Rhodes, TE Lawrence, John Buchan and Jan Smuts. Lavishly illustrated, the biography offers a compelling picture of an architect whose buildings contribute greatly to South Africa’s rich history.

LISTEN TO MAGWOOD AND STEWART’S CONVERSATION HERE:

