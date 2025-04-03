ABOUT THE BOOK
Evolution is a series of bets, and no animal gambles the way humans do. This has led us to unprecedented ecological dominance, via the steepest odds and unlikeliest of outcomes, but our winning streak cuts both ways: the secret to our success may yet be our downfall.
The Gambling Animal offers a revelatory retelling of the human story. Drawing on their unique research into the risk psychology of humans and other animals — including our most impressive rivals, elephants — Don Ross and Glenn Harrison reveal the hidden logic of our rise.
Even before the dawn of civilisation, we bet the Earth on our ability to keep doubling down. But with an ecological crisis on the horizon, how long will our winning streak continue?
LISTEN TO GORIN AND ROSS’ CONVERSATION HERE:
LISTEN | David Gorin and Don Ross discuss ‘The Gambling Animal’
In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast podcast, join David Gorin as he sits down with Don Ross to discuss ‘The Gambling Animal’, a compelling exploration of human behaviour and risk-taking
Image: Supplied
ABOUT THE BOOK
Evolution is a series of bets, and no animal gambles the way humans do. This has led us to unprecedented ecological dominance, via the steepest odds and unlikeliest of outcomes, but our winning streak cuts both ways: the secret to our success may yet be our downfall.
The Gambling Animal offers a revelatory retelling of the human story. Drawing on their unique research into the risk psychology of humans and other animals — including our most impressive rivals, elephants — Don Ross and Glenn Harrison reveal the hidden logic of our rise.
Even before the dawn of civilisation, we bet the Earth on our ability to keep doubling down. But with an ecological crisis on the horizon, how long will our winning streak continue?
LISTEN TO GORIN AND ROSS’ CONVERSATION HERE:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Oil and water blend perfectly over the African bush for spectacular ‘Aerial Art’
Conservationist details the lives, and challenges, of pangolins
Call to reset our relationship with nature, taking mankind out of the centre
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos