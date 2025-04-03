Non-Fiction

LISTEN | David Gorin and Don Ross discuss ‘The Gambling Animal’

In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast podcast, join David Gorin as he sits down with Don Ross to discuss ‘The Gambling Animal’, a compelling exploration of human behaviour and risk-taking

03 April 2025 - 10:38
'The Gambling Animal' by Glenn Harrison and Don Ross.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT THE BOOK

Evolution is a series of bets, and no animal gambles the way humans do. This has led us to unprecedented ecological dominance, via the steepest odds and unlikeliest of outcomes, but our winning streak cuts both ways: the secret to our success may yet be our downfall.

The Gambling Animal offers a revelatory retelling of the human story. Drawing on their unique research into the risk psychology of humans and other animals — including our most impressive rivals, elephants — Don Ross and Glenn Harrison reveal the hidden logic of our rise.

Even before the dawn of civilisation, we bet the Earth on our ability to keep doubling down. But with an ecological crisis on the horizon, how long will our winning streak continue?

 

 

LISTEN TO GORIN AND ROSS’ CONVERSATION HERE:

