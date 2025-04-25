EXTRACT | ‘Lucky Bastard’ by Anthony Akerman

When award-winning playwright Anthony Akerman was 10 years old, he was told he’d been adopted. It was a seismic event that turned his world upside down. He didn’t know where he came from or who he was, and the law prohibited him from finding out. Fast forward to the late 1980s: he was living in exile in Amsterdam when he heard the Children’s Act had been amended to allow adoptees access to information about their biological parents.

The more information you had, the easier it would be to trace your biological parents. So he wrote and asked his adoptive parents if there was anything they hadn’t told him that might be helpful. After 38 years, his dad broke his silence and told him what his name had been when they adopted him.

Armed with this information, he wrote to the Adoption Centre in Cape Town and asked if they could trace his birth mother. They promised to try their best and he prepared himself for the worst — she might be dead, she might have left the country or she might refuse to have contact with him.

On 19 April 1989, he received a letter from a social worker called Anne Bruce saying they’d located her whereabouts. She lived in Cape Town, not far from the adoption centre, and Bruce had been to see her. The social worker wrote, “She was understandably taken aback and moved to tears when I explained the reason for my visit. You have always been in her thoughts and she has very deep feelings for you … should you wish to meet at a later stage she would be agreeable.”

They immediately began corresponding and running up high phone bills but, as the South African government had recently refused Akerman a visa to enter the country, their meeting was delayed until after Nelson Mandela was released from prison.

In this lightly-edited excerpt from his memoir Lucky Bastard, the author reconstructs what happened between the day he was born and the day he was adopted.

“Order of Adoption”

Anne Bruce had told me she could apply for documentation from my adoption file and on 1 August 1989 she sent me five documents, copies of which I forwarded to my mother and to mum and dad. These included a copy of my original birth certificate. My name was recorded as Peter Farnham.

I was born in The Homestead, a Salvation Army unmarried mothers’ home, on a Friday afternoon. After my mother had been in labour for 23 hours, the doctor was sent for because Major Enever, the midwife, thought a caesarean might be necessary, but I was born an hour later at 5:15pm. My mother told me she’d breastfed me for six weeks and that it then took two weeks to wean me. It had never occurred to me that I might have spent the first two months of my life with her in an unmarried mothers’ home. In most other scenarios I’d invented, we’d been separated at birth.

“I was with you until that moment you were handed over to whoever fetched you at The Homestead. I only left Durban some days later,” she wrote.

On Tuesday October 4 1949, just over eight weeks after I was born, my mother was taken to the Children’s Court in Durban. In the presence of Mr CM Plowes, the Commissioner of Child Welfare, she signed three documents. In an affidavit, she stated she was my mother, that she was unmarried, that she’d not been influenced in any way to put me up for adoption, that she agreed to non-disclosure of the identity of the adoptive parents, that she’d not received “any consideration in this matter” and that my father was “of European descent”.

She also signed her consent to the Order of Adoption that stated I’d be the legitimate child of the person or persons unknown to her and that from that date forward “all legal relationship between myself and the said child will cease and determine”. Then she went back to The Homestead and waited for the inevitable. She didn’t have long to wait.

Dad must have told the family they wanted to adopt a child. I’d assumed — although it was something I could never discuss with him — that dad knew the mumps and complications he’d had when he was 13 had made him infertile. But perhaps that wasn’t a scientific certainty in 1945 and they’d hoped to have children of their own. They only put their names down to adopt three years after getting married. They knew they’d have to be patient because the Children’s Act stipulated that neither adoptive parent should be under 25.