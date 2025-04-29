EXTRACT | ‘Flow: Pathway to Wellness, Joy and Fulfilment’ by Allan Weppenaar Pedersen

ABOUT THE BOOK:
What if the secret to living a rich, joyful, and profoundly fulfilling life lies not in working harder, pushing through stress, or chasing elusive goals but in aligning yourself with a state of effortless action?
What if joy, wellness, and peak performance are a matter of tapping into your innate natural rhythm?
This is the essence of flow, a profound state of being in which you transcend the mundane and become one with the present moment. In flow, action feels effortless, time melts away and your whole being is immersed in what you’re doing.
Flow transforms routine tasks into energising, meaningful experiences, allowing you to achieve more while feeling truly alive. Flow is perfect alignment where everything clicks.
FROM THE AUTHOR:
“As a young, professional trapeze artist, I learned from experience that success comes from aligning with the rhythm of the moment — allowing intuition and training to guide you smoothly through each motion. This insight, along with my lifelong study of Eastern philosophies and deep understanding of the joy of life, forms the foundation of this book, offering a practical guide to modern living.
“From the heart-pounding exhilaration of flying through the air to the quiet stillness of meditation, it weaves together timeless wisdom and cutting-edge insights. It shares the secrets of peak performance, mindfulness and the delicate balance between effort and ease — translated into actionable advice to help you achieve exceptional results in your personal and professional life.”
EXTRACT:
The Flying Trapeze
Suspended high, the world grows small,
In timeless flow, I feel it all.
A single breath, a perfect catch,
In endless now, our spirits match.
I am hanging upside down, suspended by my legs, high above the ground. The world beneath me fades into a blur as if the earth itself is falling away. My body swings effortlessly with the trapeze, perfectly attuned to its rhythm, and every breath brings me deeper into the present. My hands are open, waiting to catch my brother, Fred, as he flies towards me, poised for his triple somersault. I am the catcher, the anchor in this aerial dance, and my senses are wide open — alive, alert, and ready.
In this moment, time dissolves. The past, present, and future merge into one, creating a sense of eternity. There is no before, no after — just this infinite now. I feel the wind rush past my skin, the warmth of the lights overhead, and the electric energy of the crowd below, but all of it blends seamlessly into the flow of the moment. My entire being is fully engaged, mind and body aligned with the trapeze, with Fred, with the air itself.
Fred swings closer, and I feel his movements as if they are my own. Every motion, every shift of his body, is crystal clear to me, as though I can predict what’s coming before it happens. He launches into his somersault, spinning through the air with a grace that seems to defy gravity. I stretch out my arms, ready to catch him, and for a brief, exhilarating second, everything slows down.
Our hands meet in perfect synchronisation. It’s more than just a catch — a connection transcending the physical. In that instant, there’s no separation between us. We are part of the same flow, the same breath, the same energy. I feel the weight of Fred’s body transfer to mine, but there is no effort, no strain — only the exhilarating sensation of being completely present, completely alive.
The world outside this moment disappears as we swing together through the air. Even if he brushes against me in the chaotic spin of our aerial dance, there is no pain — only the smooth, surreal sensation of unity. My senses are wide open, absorbing everything — the rush of air, the pulse of the crowd, the rhythm of our swinging trapezes. And yet, there is silence inside me. My mind is still. Free from thought, free from distraction. I am fully here, fully now. The crowd holds its breath, caught in the same flow that carries us through the air. They are part of it, too, their anticipation syncing with ours. Time continues to stretch as if the past and future have melted into this singular moment of infinite possibility. It’s not just a performance; it’s a moment of pure being where everything comes together in perfect harmony.
After the act, I let go of the trapeze, fall into the net and lower myself to the ground. My feet touch down softly, but my spirit remains suspended, weightless, and free. The roar of applause fills the air, but what resonates within me is the deep sense of eternity that I have just experienced.
In that brief moment on the trapeze, the past, present, and future had merged into a timeless flow, and I was fully immersed in the beauty of it all.
Standing there, catching my breath, I realise that flow is more than just a state of mind — it’s a connection to something greater, something eternal. My senses had been wide open, allowing me to experience life to its fullest with every action and every breath in perfect alignment. This is what it means to be in flow — to transcend time, to lose yourself in the moment, and to feel a profound connection to everything around you.
And as I reflect on the experience, I can’t help but wonder: How can we capture this sense of eternity in our everyday lives? How can we stay in this state of flow, where we are fully present, fully alive, and deeply connected to the world around us?
Flow: Pathway to Wellness, Joy and Fulfilment is published by Quickfox Publishing.
EXTRACT | ‘Flow: Pathway to Wellness, Joy and Fulfilment’ by Allan Weppenaar Pedersen
