EXTRACT | ‘Expansive’ by John Sanei and Erik Kruger

When it comes to holding true to the raw and real outlaw dialogues of globally renowned futurist Sanei and leadership specialist Kruger, you’ll want to know there’s a book in tow that shakes the dust, and as of May 15 2025, there will be. No filters, no fences, only straight-shooting talk from two of industry’s most influential voices.
Expansive -is a call to arms for leaders to adopt a “glocal” perspective — balancing the depth of local insight with the breadth of global relevance. It intends to challenge the norms of leadership in a South African context, and build the country’s capacity for glocal greatness. Sanei and Kruger, celebrated for their transformative impact in leadership development and future-focused thinking, present the work as a vital companion for those ready (or not) to lead with agility, emotional intelligence and bold vision.
The book was born out of the popular Expansive podcast, which hit number one in SA two weeks after its release date. This followed with accolades including the APVA Podcast of the Year (2024) while amassing more than 350,000 streams. With a global community of listeners across business, technology, and personal development, the podcast laid the groundwork for what the authors call their “movement towards exponential living”.
“Since starting out as conversation partners, we always wanted people to feel like they were part of the chemistry between Erik and I; and that bigness is possible; and that great things glocalise when great conversations happen,” said Sanei.
“Our metric of success was never about how many listeners we had, it was about how many meaningful conversations were being started because of the conversation John and I were having,” said Kruger.
Famed for its shoot-the-breeze style and authentic dialogues, the podcast’s success ranked in the top 5% of globally shared shows by Spotify — and the book will be no exception.
Expansive arrives with its digestible, power-packed insights and sharp-witted quips between Sanei and Kruger. Structured as a 52-week journey, Expansive, the book, offers one supercharged insight per week to guide leaders through a year of exceptional growth. While Sanei and Kruger continue to satiate a global appetite for accessible, deep, soulful and practical leadership insights, the book is designed to hit different among South African captains; to move the needle across desks, boardrooms, executive strategies and the world.
Glocal leadership: SA as a thought exporter
A core theme of Expansive is “glocalising” leadership — bringing SA’s robust, high-empathy, and high-resilience approach to global business challenges. As the world becomes increasingly volatile and interconnected, the need for decentralised, adaptive and emotionally intelligent leadership becomes undeniable.
“Each chapter is crafted to spark deep reflection and provoke meaningful conversations within organisations and leadership teams,” said Sanei.
“It's a go-to showcase of worldly discourses for those looking to build adaptive cultures, and empower expansive mindsets within their companies.”
The approach is evident throughout the pages of Expansive, where readers are invited to lean into their own cultural context while thinking boldly about global impact. It’s a radical shift from rigid frameworks to dynamic ecosystems of thought, and Sanei and Kruger are bringing out the big guns on all of it.
“SA has long been a story of survival and ingenuity and now is the time to take that DNA and export it. We need to show the world leadership is not a one-size-fits-all model dictated from Silicon Valley or Western Europe. The future will belong to those who can localise empathy while globalising strategy. Erik and I believe SA’s got the goods, but needs to find its international confidence,” said Sanei.
More than a book.
Expansive reaches beyond its purpose as a paperback — it’s a movement. It is a bold call for SA to root and rise from the burrows of staid, limited thinking; it is a smoke signal for true north leadership and future-ready pioneers; it is a break-up letter to every safe player, small thinker and headway hiatus.
From themes of digital disruption and self-leadership to global economics and emotional maturity, Sanei and Kruger keep things simple, honest and real in the book, establishing Expansive as arguably one of the most influential essays of our modern world.
An expansive invitation to leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers
Sanei and Kruger are inviting industry pioneers and their teams to expand on their proverbial playbook thinking and join the Expansive movement, a now-generation goal to navigate digital transformation, remote leadership and generational shifts in the workplace. This is the time and this is the book that sets to serve as every leader’s weekly touchstone for growth.
“This is not a traditional leadership book. It’s a living, breathing tool for sustainable expansion. We’re offering leaders a practical way to develop weekly habits of thinking more broadly, leading more intentionally (and internationally), and creating cultures of purpose,” said Kruger.
EXCERPT
PROGRESS OVER PERFECTION
On the journey of personal and professional development, we often hit those annoying plateaus — or worse, regressions — that can leave us reeling. We pour our heart and soul into self-improvement, only for old habits to creep back in like unwanted house guests who never know when to leave.
If we want to bridge the chasm between who we are now and the future we envision, we must be intentional about changing our behaviours — not just as individuals, but collectively within our teams. And we have to let go of ideals that strive for perfection.
The freedom of change
Change is inherently difficult, both for individuals and organisations. Dr Fred Luskin of Stanford University and author of Forgive for Good: A Proven Prescription for Health and Happiness and Stress Free for Good: Ten Proven Life Skills for Health and Happiness, suggests we churn out around 60,000 to 70,000 thoughts a day, with a staggering 90% of them being repetitive. How terrifying is that?
This incessant mental loop can trap us in habitual behaviours, making it a Herculean task to shift our mindset — especially when we’re grappling with perfectionism and the desire for certainty.
When leaders call for sweeping changes, they frequently underestimate the emotional resistance born from individual past experiences. This lack of understanding results in initiatives that might look great on paper, but are as effective as a paper parachute. Commitment to change demands a concerted effort to unveil and dismantle the emotional barriers that stand in the way of growth.
Embrace the emotions
Perfectionism is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it can drive excellence; on the other, it fosters self-criticism and unrealistic expectations. The relentless chase for perfection usually stems from a fear of judgement and abandonment, leaving us feeling inadequate when we stumble. It’s a shame spiral where anger at our shortcomings collides with a frantic sprint towards goals that are nothing more than (sometimes delusional) mirages.
Letting go of this unforgiving pursuit is essential. Recognise that emotions are part and parcel of the human experience. Life is fluid — if you find yourself in a dip, just remember the self-development work you’ve done (you have done some, haven’t you?) will help you regain your balance faster than ever.
Instead of clamping down on rigid goals that feel more like punishment, focus on establishing emotional priorities. Goals can become destructive if they’re seen merely as endpoints that must be achieved at all costs.
Prioritise your emotional wellbeing
The bottom line is that if you want to focus on emotional priorities, you have to cultivate habits that support them. If your goals are to enhance your health or forge better relationships, begin to cultivate habits that support those. The transformative power of a habit isn’t in its existence; it’s all about intention. If you’re just going through the motions, don’t bother.
Intentional actions, over time, weave themselves into your routine, crafting a self-sustaining system that genuinely propels you forward. Setting clear intentions means you’re not just floating with the prevailing current but steering your course towards outcomes that resonate with your core values. Own your journey, and don’t just wait for miraculous change to happen.
In a team setting, fostering change can be achieved through small, focused shifts. Determine a collective objective and choose one behaviour to concentrate on every few weeks.
Frequent reminders, debrief sessions and check-ins will help maintain momentum and accountability. These aren’t just routine meetings; they’re vital checkpoints that foster growth and resilience within your team. Don’t overlook the impact of a dedicated group focused on incremental shifts.
EXPANSION POINT
Are you ready to change one habitual behaviour this week?
The clock is ticking.
EXTRACT | ‘Expansive’ by John Sanei and Erik Kruger
Extract provided by Kerry Simpson on behalf of Mantis Communications. Expansive is published by Tracey McDonald Publishers.
Sanei and Kruger will be hosting two launches which are free to join:
CAPE TOWN
Date: May 20
Venue: The Tryst in Woodstock
Time: 5.30pm to 8.30pm
Link to register: https://lnkd.in/eP3xZ8V4
JOHANNESBURG
Date: May 21
Venue: The Tryst in Woodmead
Time: 5.30pm to 8.30pm
Link to register: https://lnkd.in/eus7zjSY
