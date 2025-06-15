Dr Craig Wing on writing ‘Four Future Seasons’

Reflect, for a moment, on the week that’s passed: The political theatre, denials and celebrations. What connects these seemingly unrelated events is an anxious craving to know the future. Not for prediction, but for orientation. For clarity in a time of growing complexity, to “keep your head when all about you are losing theirs”, as Rudyard Kipling said.

This hunger led me to write Four Future Seasons, rooted in my PhD research and shaped by two decades of helping organisations, governments and individuals navigate change. It’s not another book about the “what” of the future but rather “how” to future.

Many of our current tools are outdated, built for a world of certainties and steady progress. But we live in a world of contradictions, false starts and accelerating unknowns. In this era of postalgia, the belief that tomorrow will be better, we’ve become vulnerable to charlatans. Pundits who claim to know the future based on a trending clip or an AI-generated report. What they’re offering isn’t insight — it’s marketing.