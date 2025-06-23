The long echoes of impunity: Bron Sibree interviews Philippe Sands

One of the many intriguing threads in this intricate double narrative is how the Spanish case against Pinochet began, as well as the legalities, personalities, processes and politics in terms of which the case came into being and continued to play out for two years before the efforts to extradite the dictator failed. Sands credits his detailed knowledge of the background to the case to Spanish prosecutor Carlos Castresana, who reached out to Sands in response to an interview he gave to El País newspaper about The Ratline, in which he revealed his intention to write about Pinochet.

“He explained to me that the matter had really begun with a single case of a Spanish Chilean victim, Carmelo Soria. I’d never heard of this man,” says Sands, who in following his “litigator’s hunch” was not only searching for evidence of the long-rumoured connection between Pinochet and Rauff, who’d also evaded attempts at extradition and died in 1984 without ever facing justice, but also “looking to discover what the real circumstances of Pinochet’s return to Chile were”.

It was only later, when mentioning the conversation to his Spanish-born mother-in-law, that Sands discovered — echoing the accidental way he learnt of how his own relatives were murdered by the Nazis while researching East West Street — that Soria was, in fact, a relative of his wife. His mother-in-law immediately introduced him to other members of the family in Chile, and he says, “I’ve come to know them very well. Carmelo Soria was the head of the UN office in Santiago. He was a dual national, having been born in Spain and later having acquired Chilean nationality.”

But neither Soria’s position nor his Spanish nationality prevented him from being snatched off Santiago’s streets in July 1976, tortured and then murdered by DINA agents. Sands has not shrunk from providing the details of DINA’s murderous handiwork (and its horrific, enduring legacy) or the activities of Rauff, who he was able to confirm, after getting to know a former survivor of torture at 38 Londres Street and two former DINA agents, had indeed worked with Pinochet and assisted DINA. As undeniably riveting as this book is, there is much in its pages that will horrify readers — not least Henry Kissinger’s support of the Pinochet regime despite knowing about the human rights abuses. Margaret Thatcher too, he reminds us, was a huge Pinochet admirer. Yet Sands refrains from passing any authorial judgment. He prefers to “just lay out the material I’ve come across and explain how I’ve come across it”. He would rather “leave it to the reader to work out what its authority, value and weight are”.

Another of the book’s sensational revelations is how Sands managed to obtain confirmation of the existence of a deal between the British and Chilean governments to bring Pinochet back to Chile. For this reason alone, 38 Londres Street has generated intense interest in Britain, Chile and Spain. In addition, Sands’ mention in its pages of a 10-page dossier by members of the Chilean government advising Pinochet how to feign dementia to foil the extradition attempt has “caused a big issue”.

But it’s not just his revelations surrounding Spain’s failed 1998 extradition case that has “catalysed a lot of conversation in Chile”, maintains Sands, but the “huge significance” of the matter itself. “It was the first time in history that a former head of state of one country was arrested in another country on allegations of having committed international crimes. For that reason, I think of it as possibly the most significant moment in international criminal justice, in terms of cases, since the Nuremburg trials. It has totally opened the gate and had a lot of consequences.”

Not only did it open the door to hundreds of cases being brought against some — but by no means all — of those who had perpetrated crimes authorised by Pinochet, but soon after the dictator’s return to Chile in 2000, the country’s Court of Appeal ruled in the notorious “Caravan of Death” case that he had no immunity. He was finally stripped of all immunities, but he died in 2006 without ever paying for a single one of his many crimes. These same issues of immunity and impunity, says Sands, are extremely relevant right now. “This book has touched a nerve in relation to warrants for Mr Putin, the leaders of Hamas, and Mr Netanyahu. It also raises questions about whether they are entitled to claim immunity.” And as for how these cases will play out? “I think it’s just too soon to tell,” says Sands. “They are at the interplay of law and politics, and there are many factors that will become relevant. But one of the things the Pinochet story tells us is that you just never know what turn history will take.”