It really is a dog’s life

He equates writing about them to dreams he's had where they've gone off into the ocean, where he can never quite reach them, and finding himself in his parents' house (“that's the kind of surrealness of dreams”) and him going “I dunno where my dogs are”. Yet et voilà: they come walking down the driveway, he embraces them, their wet and salty coats as tangible as if he were reliving it. “Writing the book just brought them even nearer to me again.”

Don Corleone, eat your heart out, for Zusak remembers Reuben and Archer as “gangsters, like a two-dog mafia. God, they were great! You'd walk them down the street and other people would pick their little dogs up,” he says. Not as majestic in stature as an Irish Wolfhound or Alaskan Malamute but their presence, especially together, was “like positive and negative charge; like creating lighting”.

“I think we spent so much of our lives not appreciating this moment and I think they're a great lesson for me in that. Not that I didn't appreciate them at the time, I really loved them, but I feel like I'd give anything to have 10 more minutes with each of those dogs.”

What did he learn from Reuben and Archer?

“They taught me I could really put up with a lot,” he chuckles. “And I talk about this wilderness within: what is that wilderness within? And to me, I think it's not so much that idea of, 'oh, we've all got a wild animal inside us and we have survival instincts and we've got this idea of toughness and willingness to kill if we have to'. I think what I'm talking about is the idea of having — and really enjoying — moments of real intensity.”

He describes penning his memory of driving a dying Reuben to the emergency vet, yelling “Reuben! Don't you die, you bastard!” as his favourite part of the book.

“And people think I'm crazy, they think I'm nuts when I say my favourite part of that whole story, or that little chapter in the book, is me running through the doors of the emergency vet with the big metal frame doorway and smashing his head on the door frame. I love that that happened! Because that summed up our life together: me swearing at him and him thinking 'Oh God, I can't even die in peace'. And he had such a hard head ...”

They taught him how to appreciate that wilderness within, he elaborates: the idea of living a life that has intensity in it. He correlates a dog dying or having to put your dog down not with melancholy, but profundity: “These are moments that you look back on and you go, 'God, I've got a good life'; that I felt that I felt something so intensely then, even if that thing was losing something. I look at being able to take my dogs to get put down — and feeling that tremendous sense of loss — as one of the top five moments of my life, because I understood how incredibly hard I love them. And so I count myself really lucky.

“Mostly I've learnt to be grateful for all of the chaos and the beauty and the tragedy to be wrapped up into this one timeline.”

How intensely did he feel while writing about his dogs?

“I just remember laughing a lot, recalling memories and really appreciating my family. In a lot of ways it's so much about us and appreciating Mika, my wife, and my two kids who grew up with these two big brutes and — God, those dogs were such a huge part of their lives!” he beams. “And I'm really proud of them for that. They would never forget our dogs.”

Readers often assume that writing about his dogs dying must have been so hard to write about, he shares. Not so!

“I probably enjoyed writing those parts the most because it's my way of honouring them, and having my 10 minutes with them again.”