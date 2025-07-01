Non-Fiction

LISTEN | The golden age of cinema in the City of Gold — Ted Botha discusses ‘Hollywood on the Veld’

Join Mila de Villiers in this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast podcast as she sits down with acclaimed author Ted Botha to discuss his latest book

01 July 2025 - 12:06
Lights, camera and plenty of action. Ted Botha's 'Hollywood on the Veld' is a deep-dive into Joburg's movie history.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT THE BOOK:

In 1913 a secretive American millionaire who lived on the top floor of the famous Carlton Hotel had a crazy idea: to make movies in Johannesburg. Not just any movies but the biggest in the world, huge spectacles with elaborate sets, thousands of extras and epic story lines.

Isidore Schlesinger, better known as “IW”, built a studio on a farm called Killarney, where he set out to challenge a place in America that was in its infancy: Hollywood.

The glamour, gossip and high drama of IW’s studio fit perfectly into a city experiencing an intoxicating golden age. There was as much action on the movie sets as there was on screen, from political intrigue and the clashing of massive egos to public outbursts, fiery judicial inquiries, disaster and death.

Behind the mad enterprise was a maverick, a tycoon, a recluse, a friend of the famed and the connected. IW could have held his own in California but he chose as his base the City of Gold, and his indomitable ambition saw his “Hollywood on the Veld” soar. This is the never-been-told-before story of the rise and fall of the strangest and most unique movie empire ever.

Listen to De Villiers and Botha’s conversation on Spotify or Apple Podcast or watch the episode on YouTube: 

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers

