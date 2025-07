AI needn't make you anxious — Sameer Rawjee on writing 'Taking the Anxiety out of AI'

I think this space needs more philosophers and anthropologists — people who can understand the technology but also question the deeper meaning behind our humanity. We going to into a future where AI inventors are motivated by so many dichotomous beliefs, some exciting and some scary, that we also need people who can simply question what it means to be human now to join the global conversation too.

I think that’s what my book does. It asks questions such as: “What does it mean to have a soul? How is your brain different from a computer, and what does it mean to be emotionally intelligent in ways that are different from machines?” These are questions that really matter now. And those who pay attention to them, beyond just the basics of “how to use ChatGPT” or “how to make cash with AI”, will really be able to make advances for the new era.

I suppose the hardest part of writing this book was to decide whether, and where, I would use AI to write about AI. They say no-one knows you better than yourself. In that case no-one can know AI better than itself. So yes, I did use AI to help write this book, but I also spent over 1,000 hours writing this out of my own head and heart.

I hope this book will help you reflect on what truly matters now, and I hope that it will help you and your family make big leaps in your thinking. For every threat to our jobs and existence, there are 1,000 more opportunities to be excited about. This is the time to reshape your thinking from what you think you might lose from this revolution, to what you might actually gain.

Wishing you the best this year; let’s continue the conversation on socials.

Taking the Anxiety out of AI: Humans, Jobs and Economies in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Sameer Rawjee is published by Penguin Random House