Ultimately, everyone is on their own journey kwantu

Journey Kwantu: Exploring African Spirituality and Identity by Vusimzi Ngxande is published by Jonathan Ball Publishers.
“Man, jy vra te blerrie veel,” my father shouts over his shoulder, trying to keep his gaze on the road as he drives.
I am around 10 years old, sitting in the back of his ’80s Datsun, chocolate-coloured with leather seats that stick to your thighs in the summer heat. His “you ask to many bloody questions” is a refrain I have become used to from him.
Sometimes, I like to believe my only spiritual gift is an insatiable sense of curiosity; everything else is a byproduct. Questions have, in many respects, been my guideposts in my spiritual journey. While some people generally treat having questions as a flaw, I see them as opportunities, keys that unlock unknown worlds.
This drive led me to start my podcast four years ago. I called it The Journey Kwantu. To me, Kwantu means home. I planned to follow the questions that would, hopefully, lead me to my spiritual home.
Over the years, I have interviewed many insightful healers, thought leaders and ordinary people, and as we explored questions around African spirituality and identity, it dawned on me that questions themselves reflect the level of understanding of the questioner. I began to get a sense that many of my conversations would inevitably skim the surface of many topics because the reality was that I did not have a foundational understanding of either spirituality or culture.
Journey Kwantu: Exploring African Spirituality and Identity by Vusimzi Ngxande is published by Jonathan Ball Publishers.
