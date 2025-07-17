A deep dive into four aquatic reads

Ocean: How to Save Earth's Last Wilderness

David Attenborough and Colin Butfield

From the icy oceans of our poles to remote coral islands, David Attenborough has filmed in every ocean habitat on planet earth.

Now, with long-term collaborator Colin Butfield, he shares the story of our last great, critical wilderness, and the one which shapes the land we live on, regulates our climate and creates the air we breathe.

Through one hundred years, eight unique ocean habitats, countless intriguing species -and through personal stories, history and cutting-edge science - Ocean uncovers the mystery, the wonder and the frailty of the most unexplored habitat on our planet.

And it shows its remarkable resilience: it is the part of our world that can, and in some cases has, recovered the fastest, and in our lifetimes we could see a fully restored marine world, even richer and more spectacular than we could possibly hope, if we act now.

It is a book almost a century in the making, but one that has never been more urgently needed.