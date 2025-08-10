The woman in the mirror | An extract from ‘Undone: Healing from botched surgery — A Memoir’ by Michelle Roniak

I was seduced by images of fuller lips and perkier breasts, so much so that by the time I was in my mid-20s, I’d had my first boob job and Botox had become a habit. Once I was in my 30s, I was getting quotations for a mini facelift and fat injections.

My mantra was: “Anything I don’t like, I can change.” Resorting to “procedures” became my secret weapon, my ultimate get-out-of-jail-free card.

That’s until I had the surgery that almost broke me: the one that undid me. The botch.

In the years that followed, I would discover that I suffered from a condition called body dysmorphic disorder — a preoccupation with perceived defects or flaws in one’s physical appearance that are barely, if at all, noticeable to the outside world. Writing this book has shown me that changing yourself is sometimes the hardest route back to your true self.

At my lowest point, on 28 January 2018, I wrote to Dignitas, the Swiss organisation that provides physician-assisted suicides. To write this letter and remain anonymous, I created a fake name — “Cath” — and a Gmail account to use for my underground suicide research.

Dear Dignitas,

I apologise for the nature of my email, although I am sure you are well versed in the arena of death and suffering. You are, of course, known to be the most liberal of organisations when it comes to the subject of death.

I am a 39-year-old female suffering from an undiagnosed mental disorder. In short, I hate myself. I hate the way I look and strongly feel I can’t carry on living. I’ve done all the counselling, antidepressants, self-help books etc ... for years, in fact. I simply feel that my soul and physical body have been a complete mismatch from birth.

Ever since my first memory, I have been unhappy within myself, and I don’t want to carry on living like this. I want to exit, but I want to do it gracefully and not cause any more devastation to my loved ones than I have to. I just want to do it peacefully without blood and gore or any lasting traumatising images. I am very nervous of overdosing, as I don’t want to underdose and then become brain-damaged.

Are there any options for someone in my situation or any resources you could recommend? I know this seems inhumane, but one way or another I am going to do this. So, I just want to make sure it’s done properly and with dignity. Thanks so much for reading.

Regards,

Cath

On the night that I pushed “send”, I felt utterly helpless and devoid of a future. I was barely existing, more ghost-like than human. How did I get to this low point?

Undone: Healing from Botched Surgery — A Memoir by Michelle Roniak is published by Melinda Ferguson Books