If you are planning to drive we recommend you give yourself extra time. City parking can be tricky, especially during weekday business hours. There is street parking in the area and the Harrington Square Parking lot is across the road (27 Caledon Street) for an off-street option.
Additional Venue:
The Book Lounge
Just a short walk from the HCC, The Book Lounge (71 Buitenkant Street) is our secondary venue for several events. Books by participating authors are already available there so you can read before the festival.
Open Book Festival is almost here!
The Open Book Festival kicks off next week and this is a final call to ensure you don't miss what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of literature and ideas.
Main Hub:
HCC Homecoming Centre
On the corner of Caledon and Buitenkant Street, the Homecoming Centre is our main venue. The event venues housed within the HCC hub include the Star, Avalon, and the Workshop. There is a designated quiet zone in Bits 'n Pieces Upper (next to the Workshop) for when you need to recharge between sessions.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Between sessions make the Marketplace (in the HCC complex) your home base. Here you can find books by participating authors for sale at the Book Lounge satellite shop and have them signed in the same area. There are also stalls featuring local artists and organisations such as the HC360 graffiti crew, Tyler Pike, Dreampress, Youth Capital, Heal the Hood, Losyna Comics, Okaj and Kapaadie Co Calligraphy Pens, among others.
Image: Supplied
There are also a few sessions happening in and around the marketplace, in Bits 'n Pieces Lower and the HCC Stadium. Not Sad Food is ensuring all who join us can enjoy delicious food. Find them at the Café in Bits 'n Pieces Lower. You can also enjoy a glass of wine from our sponsor Lubanzi Wine.
Book now through Webtickets — seats are filling up fast for our most anticipated sessions.
