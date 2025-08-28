Crooked officials, ANC politicians, extraction syndicates: Qaanitah Hunter and Jeff Wicks discuss ‘The Shadow State’

ABOUT THE BOOK:

On August 23 2021, Babita Deokaran — a hardworking single mother and chief accountant at the Gauteng department of health — was shot down outside her home. The izinkabi paid to kill her were caught, but the question remained: who ordered her murder, and why?

Investigative journalist Jeff Wicks set out to find the answer. This quest would profoundly change and even endanger his life, as he bravely followed the leads Deokaran had left behind. Leads that the Hawks, who were officially investigating her assassination, had failed to act on.

In The Shadow State Wicks uncovers an audacious web of crooked officials, ANC politicians and extraction syndicates — including that of the notorious “Cat” Matlala — siphoning away billions meant for patients in Gauteng’s state hospitals.

An explosive, fast-paced investigation into greed and state capture, this book is also a moving tribute to the courage of one woman who, when confronted by powerful wrongdoers, refused to keep quiet.