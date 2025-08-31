Tanya Zack's ‘The Chaos Precinct’ review: An enthralling insight into Joburg’s Ethiopian Quarter

The Chaos Precinct: Johannesburg as a port city ★★★★

Tanya Zack

Jacana Media

I attempt to refrain from including myself when writing for an audience, but I do feel the following is relevant:

I’m sitting in Johannesburg City Library which, after five years of being closed to the public, reopened its doors on Women’s Day; its tranquil environment contrasting the incessant bleating of minibus taxis visible through the library's grand Italianate windows.

Opposite the library is a “wholesale reatail” [sic], "[ ]Adibas Store”; the retracted M reminiscent of the “Nadibas” building — named for Madiba, yet renamed owing to trademark trouble — which Tanya Zack references in her enthralling, insightful, and — at times — deeply personal narrative, The Chaos Precinct: Johannesburg as a port city.

The focal point of Zack’s text explores how migrant Ethiopian workers shaped a terrestrial trading post in Joburg’s CBD: walk 800m from where I’m seated and you’ll find yourself in its epicentre — Jeppe.

Jeppe has moods, Zack writes. It is oppressively sullen on days when the roller shutters are clamped down and the boom boxes silent. But at month’s end, when the sun dazzles the windows of the mothballed Johannesburg Sun and Towers hotel, when no police raid is expected, and the touts are out in their flamboyant drag, with false breasts, dresses and wigs, dancing on the doorsteps of the new malls — then Jeppe is Africa’s shopping mecca ... It’s a complex and tough environment. This is the dark side of the so-called Chaos Precinct. The chaos serves the extortion and exploitation that abounds in Jeppe. It is a veil for the exploitation of migrant workers who service the trade, for the distribution of counterfeit clothing and for untaxed cash transactions. It serves a clandestine economy and serves extortion within this economy. It is a place to make fast money. And to hide it. Gaps in protection of migrant rights and in effective policing create pathways of criminality and vulnerability.