Blue Bites

Johannesburg From The Riverbanks: Navigating the Jukskei

Edited by Mehita Iqani and Renugan Raidoo

The central aquatic nervous system of a city near-synonymous with ongoing water crises, the Jukskei River serves as a tangible metaphor for the challenging — and changing — nature of our relationship to the natural world. From the river's history to its representation in the arts; pollution to class inequality; community engagement to the necessity of its preservation, the contributions penned for this academic text explore how the Jukskei socially, politically and scientifically shaped — and still shapes — Joburg.

Ocean: Earth's Last Wilderness

David Attenborough and Colin Butfield

“I have been fortunate enough to live for nearly a hundred years. During this time we have discovered more about our ocean than in any other span of human history,” Attenborough writes in the preface to the Deep Blue and all it entails. Co-written by long-time collaborator Butfield, Ocean takes the reader on a deep dive into Neptune's domain. A global warning as much as it is an account of resilience, Attenborough and Butfield remind us that it's not too late to restore the ocean, and how its future livelihood — and ours — depend on one another.

What The Wild Sea Can Be: The Future of the World's Ocean

Helen Scales

“The future of the ocean matters to everyone ... You would not exist — none of us would — without the ocean”: the individual meets the expert in marine biologist, acclaimed author, and broadcaster Helen Scales's deeply personal account of the ocean. From its origins to its precarious present and future, Scales sketches a sustainable portrait of how we can restore and rebalance not only our progenitor itself but our relationship to it, too.