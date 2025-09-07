The salt in De Vita’s soul

Deep Blue: Why we love the sea ★ ★ ★ ★

Veruska De Vita

Jonathan Ball Publishers

“I've always loved the sea. It's been this place of enchantment and mystery, and in a weird way, protection. And I say weird because a lot of people see it as something dangerous, a place that can do damage, a place of drowning. It's almost like a friend. I totally surrender to it. And when I'm in the sea, I just go with the waves.”

Author, journalist and thalassophile Veruska De Vita answers this regarding the subtitle of her book, Deep Blue: Why we love the sea.

De Vita's parents were born in Sicily, and she was raised on stories about the ocean; her dad's attraction, respect and reverence for it deeply embedded in her. “They lived off the fruits of the sea,” she explains of this symbiotic relationship.

Regrettably, humankind's relationship to natural life has turned parasitic: “Most people on the planet have emancipated themselves from nature. We're all on this planet together: if something goes wrong there, it's going to affect us, and vice versa. No amount of moving away from nature is going to change that.”

Her admiration and appreciation for the ocean and its occupants translates into a near-lyrical writing style, yet she is uncertain as to whether it's harmful to anthropomorphise the sea and the living creatures within.

“I tend to anthropomorphise,” she acknowledges. “I think of whales in terms of my own feelings and that, in itself, is trying to humanise an animal. I do it to my cat, and I have an awareness of it ... I try not to but I do.”