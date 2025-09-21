The book opens with a chapter titled “Head-on Collision”, in which Tshabalala is moderating a high-profile broadcast to 48 African countries when she receives a text: “Ma is dead.” In a moment of juxtaposition as sharp as it is cruel, her professional triumph is pierced by personal tragedy. Her earlier workalready hinted at her preoccupation with contradictions — the tension between democratic ideals and lived inequalities, between opportunity and limitation. In After the Fires, these contradictions collapse into the emotional realm. The professional and the personal are no longer parallel; they crash into each other, exposing raw grief and the illusion of control.
'After The Fires' is a moving synthesis
Nozipho Tshabalala's latest offering reflects her growth since 'Liberation Diaries' and reveals that strength, if it is to be sustainable, must make room for softness
Image: Supplied
After the Fires
Nozipho Tshabalala, Jonathan Ball Publishers
**** (4 stars)
In After the Fires, Nozipho Tshabalala offers a transformative meditation on grief, control and self-reclamation. Known for her incisive commentary and moderation in high-stakes global forums, Tshabalala’s shift from panel host to memoirist is startling and assured. What makes this book stand out is not only the vulnerability with which it is written, but the thread of thought leadership that traces back to her earlier essays in the book I edited, Liberation Diaries. Her body of work reveals a woman increasingly committed to interrogating power — not only in institutions, but also within the private, emotional architecture of the self.
In her 2014 contribution to Liberation Diaries, written under her maiden name, Nozipho Mbanjwa, her chapter “Simple expectations, complex transitions” took stock of South Africa’s democratic journey through the eyes of a young professional. There, she wrote: “We were the generation expected to leap over poverty, ignore the weight of race, gender and class and arrive, gracefully, at the doors of opportunity.” This sentiment is echoed in After the Fires. The focus shifts from collective navigation of post-apartheid democracy to a solitary confrontation with grief and vulnerability. The public voice becomes private, but not less political. In fact, what she has achieved in this book is a personal-political synthesis that is rare and brave.
The book opens with a chapter titled “Head-on Collision”, in which Tshabalala is moderating a high-profile broadcast to 48 African countries when she receives a text: “Ma is dead.” In a moment of juxtaposition as sharp as it is cruel, her professional triumph is pierced by personal tragedy. Her earlier workalready hinted at her preoccupation with contradictions — the tension between democratic ideals and lived inequalities, between opportunity and limitation. In After the Fires, these contradictions collapse into the emotional realm. The professional and the personal are no longer parallel; they crash into each other, exposing raw grief and the illusion of control.
Throughout the memoir, the motif of control recurs like a refrain. “Being in control has saved my life,” she admits, but later wonders whether that same control has become “the thing that also threatened to hold me back”. This theme of disciplined self-management had already been subtly present in her 2014 essay, where she wrote of the burden of excellence placed on the post-liberation generation. “We were expected to thrive,” she noted, “even though the soil had only recently been cleared.” That younger voice was already conscious of structural inequalities, but in After the Fires, the lens turns inward.
Stylistically, the memoir is composed with a clarity that is unflinching yet poetic. The narrative unfolds through short, potent chapters that often read like essays or spoken-word soliloquies. Her prose, while never sentimental, pulses with feeling. In the chapter “Ma’am”, she recalls her mother’s voice on the phone after a stroke — fragmented, slurred but determined. “We didn’t need words to communicate. Her work was not yet done. I knew it and she knew it.” It is a stunning moment that speaks to legacy, language and unspoken bonds.
One of the book’s strengths lies in its refusal to offer neat resolutions. Tshabalala does not pretend that grief has an endpoint. Instead, she writes of a “seven-year journey of meeting myself anew”, during which she unlearned some of her most cherished survival strategies. The vulnerability is not performative; it is philosophical.
Another powerful theme is her interrogation of gendered expectations. In earlier essays, she wrote critically about how young black women in professional spaces must constantly “negotiate between performance and authenticity”. After the Fires takes that idea further. The performance now includes emotional stoicism, familial duty and spiritual optimism. She confesses to wearing resilience like armour, only to find it insufficient when life truly caves in. Her courage lies in admitting this: that strength, if it is to be sustainable, must make room for softness.
‘When the Cranes Fly South’ is a compelling and poignant debut novel
In connecting the dots between Liberation Diaries and her memoir, what emerges is not just continuity, but growth. The same voice that once wrote earnestly about democratic dividends now questions the dividends of personal sacrifice. The same thinker who once dissected the performance of a post-apartheid middle-class now exposes the cost of that performance. The progression is not linear, but dialectical. Tshabalala’s writing has matured into something larger than commentary. It is now a body of work that refuses binaries — public and private, success and sorrow, leadership and vulnerability.
To quote her own words from After the Fires: “The world was not my oyster. The world was a series of minuscule gaps of opportunity that could not, must not, be squandered.” In this memoir, she no longer merely seizes those gaps. She redefines their contours, questions their price and finally, begins to imagine a world not ruled by fear, but animated by freedom.
In conclusion, After the Fires is not just a memoir; it is a reckoning. It builds upon the intellectual foundations laid in Tshabalala’s earlier work, but it also dares to exceed them. It is both a continuation and a rupture, a necessary evolution in the voice of a woman who has moved from moderating other people’s conversations to authoring her own. It is, quite simply, her most important work yet.
Ngcaweni is director: Centre for Public Policy and African Studies at the University of Johannesburg and visiting professor at China Foreign Affairs University.
