'Welcome to hell,' vow German anti-G20 protesters

It has since become an alternative cultural centre and spiritual home for protesters against war, nuclear power, climate change, racism, big business and the gentrification of the now hip Sternschanze district around it.

In most years since, especially on May 1 Labour Days, black-clad youths with hoodies and balaclavas have hurled rocks and fireworks at armoured riot police who have responded with batons, pepper spray and water cannon.

The rowdy annual ritual tends to end with several burning cars and smashed shop windows, which the stiff-lipped citizens of the wealthy northern port have more or less learnt to live with.

But this year promises to be far hotter than most, with the world leaders of the Group of 20 big industrialised and emerging economies coming to town on July 7-8.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has invited the leaders to the city of her birth, among them US President Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Posters and stickers covering the Rote Flora and walls in cities across Germany have for months rallied demonstrators to "Shut down" or "Smash the G20", with 30 demonstrations announced in the summit week starting Sunday.

'Combative message'

"Welcome to hell" is the eye-catching motto of one of the rallies seen as likely to escalate, organised for July 6 by veteran Rote Flora activist Andreas Blechschmidt.

"It's a combative message ... but it's also meant to symbolise that G20 policies worldwide are responsible for hellish conditions like hunger, war and the climate disaster," he told AFP.