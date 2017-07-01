Siestas turn a profit

There's little that's more Spanish than the afternoon siesta. As the midday sun goes up, businesses in small-town Spain pull down their shutters for a traditional nap. In big urban centres, modern business trends have ended that habit, leaving many Spaniards who work long hours exhausted. Now, Maria Estrella Jorro de Inza has found a way to bring back the siesta, making money while her countrymen nap.