The state capture allegations should be dealt with "honestly and swiftly" as part of the plan to put SA on the economic level it needs to be at‚ Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said on Monday.

Patel was addressing a breakfast briefing hosted by the Progressive Business Forum at the ANC’s fifth national policy conference in Soweto‚ Johannesburg.

Patel said SA’s economic circumstances were challenging‚ given the technical recession "that can potentially deepen" and the downgrade of SA’s credit ratings to junk status‚ which had affected investor confidence and the cost of paying back debt.

He said the "roadmap" to move the country from where it is to where it should be consisted of at least four elements: a credible growth plan and the successful implementation of policy; transformation of the economy to make it more inclusive; instilling integrity in government; and deepening the partnership with the private sector‚ organised labour and other stakeholders.