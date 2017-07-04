A Cape Town businessman has been sentenced to an effective four-and-a-half years in jail for dodging tax payments equivalent to 56 teacher salaries.

Moegamat Saban‚ 58‚ of Plumstead‚ was found guilty in the Cape Town Regional Court after a lengthy trial‚ and the National Prosecuting Authority said on Tuesday the verdict and sentence were a warning to other potential tax cheats who were effectively “stealing from the poorest of the poor”.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence imposed by the court. This sends a clear message to taxpayers that non-compliance to their tax obligations – for example the non-submission of returns and the non-payment of taxes – can lead to hefty sentences‚” the NPA said.