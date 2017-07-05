Business

ANC policy commissions favour nationalising Reserve Bank

05 July 2017 - 14:09 By Natasha Marrian
South African Reserve Bank. File photo
South African Reserve Bank. File photo
Image: SUPPLIED

The debate on nationalising the Reserve Bank has been won in the ANC’s economic transformation commissions‚ and will be discussed in the plenary session.

According to sources inside the plenary at the ANC policy conference‚ the report from commissions contains the policy proposal‚ which was among the most hotly contested in commissions.

Rand loses ground as ANC policy meeting approaches finish line

The rand weakened against major global currencies shortly before midday on Wednesday‚ with the pending outcome of the ANC national policy conference ...
Business
3 hours ago

ANC delegates give state bank ultimatum to government

ANC delegates have given government an ultimatum to ensure that a state bank is up and running within six months.
Politics
1 day ago

It is understood that this means shares in the Bank must be owned by the state - as happens elsewhere in the world.

The proposal has thus far not been contested in the plenary session.

The Bank came under scrutiny after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane recommended that the Constitution be amended to change the mandate of the bank.

On Monday‚ ANC KwaZulu-Natal leader Sihle Zikalala told Business Day that his province would push for a discussion on the ownership and the mandate of the Reserve Bank.

The plenary discussion on economic transformation began shortly before midday on Wednesday.

The proposal to nationalise the bank was contained in the commission report delivered to the session.

The ANC policy conference does not make final decisions on policy‚ rather the proposals will be taken to the party's national conference in December.

Most read

  1. Moses Kgosana quits amid Gupta wedding row Business
  2. Deal 'honestly and swiftly' with state capture allegations‚ says Patel Business
  3. Country weary of supporting SAA‚ says Gigaba Business
  4. Sweet news for Tongaat in Zimbabwe Business
  5. Manufacturing suffers sharp decline in June Business

Latest Videos

Mthembu to journalists: ’The ANC will defend your right to write stories’
If the shoe fits, steal it: Shoe thieves caught in action at Cape mosque