ANC policy commissions favour nationalising Reserve Bank

It is understood that this means shares in the Bank must be owned by the state - as happens elsewhere in the world.

The proposal has thus far not been contested in the plenary session.

The Bank came under scrutiny after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane recommended that the Constitution be amended to change the mandate of the bank.

On Monday‚ ANC KwaZulu-Natal leader Sihle Zikalala told Business Day that his province would push for a discussion on the ownership and the mandate of the Reserve Bank.

The plenary discussion on economic transformation began shortly before midday on Wednesday.

The proposal to nationalise the bank was contained in the commission report delivered to the session.

The ANC policy conference does not make final decisions on policy‚ rather the proposals will be taken to the party's national conference in December.