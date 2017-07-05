The rand weakened against major global currencies shortly before midday on Wednesday‚ with the pending outcome of the ANC national policy conference adding to existing global risk-off sentiment.

The ANC was expected to report on the party’s economic transformation committee meeting later on Wednesday‚ while global sentiment has turned negative after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday.

At 11.31am the rand had reversed marginal gains it made earlier‚ and was at R13.295 to the dollar from R13.1889‚ at R15.066 to the euro from R14.9653 and at R17.177 to the pound from R17.0409.