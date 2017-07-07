Business

ANC ‘has no recession plan’‚ says Malema

07 July 2017 - 07:20 By Sunita Menon
Julius Malema has asked where the ANC resolution is to get SA out of recession and to lift the country out of junk status.

The EFF leader made the remark during his keynote address at the Rand Merchant Bank Macro Forum in Sandton on Thursday‚ a gathering of SA’s leading economists and executives at which the state of the economy was discussed.

"What is the ANC resolution from the policy conference about resolving the recession and taking us out of junk status? [President Jacob] Zuma never addressed that."

Malema said the ANC was not focused on issues affecting the South African economy and dismissed the governing party’s recently concluded six-day policy conference as "useless".

He accused the ANC of adopting a "waiting in a waiting room for growth" economic strategy. Under former president Thabo Mbeki’s tenure the country experienced economic growth of about 5%‚ but wealth was not distributed.

"We are tired of waiting. Our people are getting tired of waiting‚" Malema warned.

