Business

World Bank finds it's time to back women - and Ivanka

09 July 2017 - 00:00 By Bloomberg

The World Bank says it will start a fund to finance female entrepreneurs, an idea it developed in tandem with Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the US president.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.

To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.

If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.

Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ANC ‘has no recession plan’‚ says Malema Business
  2. Reserve Bank stuck in reverse? Business
  3. Absa secures interdict to stop BLF intimidating customers Business
  4. South Africans are starting to save for a rainy day Business
  5. Brick manufacturers charged for cartel conduct Business

Latest Videos

Spider-Man: Homecoming - Trailer 3
Churchill Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers

Related articles

  1. From Melania to Merkel: Four telltale G20 moments World
  2. Trump versus the rest as violent G20 wraps up World
  3. At odds with Trump, emerging giants back Paris climate deal, free trade World