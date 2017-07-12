Matikinca said that business and consumer confidence was significantly down across the country‚ driven largely by "political factors". It is a situation that could be impacted - either positively or negatively - by who the ANC votes in to replace party president Jacob Zuma.

She warned that if it is a candidate who "doesn't care enough to do the right thing"‚ the economy would take a battering - especially given that the political risks to the economy "remained high".

"The issue that I want to emphasise there is not a resource issue in South Africa‚ we have a confidence issue. Businesses are not participating because of uncertainty. They're sitting on cash and some of them are investing outside of SA. So I think that until there is some level of policy certainty‚ we're not going to see business participating. We need for the government to at least try and lift sentiment‚" she said.

Among the uncertainty‚ Matikinca said‚ was the mining charter and comments - and the later flip-flop - by the public protector over changes to the Reserve Bank. Most importantly‚ though‚ could be changes at the helm of the ruling party.

"The policy conference at the end of the year‚ when the ANC elects its presidential candidate‚ becomes ever so important because whoever is elected…has a difficult task of restoring confidence back into the economy.

"Perhaps‚ if we see a leader that emerges at the end of the year who is pro business and speaks the right words‚ we will most likely see a lift in business confidence in 2018 and‚ perhaps‚ the GDP starting to lift ever so slightly.

"But if we get a candidate that's for looting the state and not doing the right thing‚ we'll find ourselves‚ you know‚ in a deeper recession‚" she said.