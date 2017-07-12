Business

SACP wants housing bond repayment periods shortened

12 July 2017 - 18:16 By Olebogeng Molatlhwa
Solly Mapaila
Solly Mapaila
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Vathiswa Ruselo

The SACP has proposed a campaign to force financial institutions to do away with 20-year mortgage bonds.

Price of home ownership is a big deposit

The average deposit being paid by homebuyers in their 20s is R92‚000. For those earning the average first-time buyer’s salary‚ that represents at ...
News
2 days ago

South Africans feeling the pressure of house prices as other costs soar

The national average home price in South Africa has risen by almost 8% in a year‚ but high cost-of-living increases coupled with sluggish salary ...
News
11 months ago

The party is set to call for shorter mortgage bonds‚ similar to car repayment periods which last no longer than six years.

SACP second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila‚ in his state of the organisation report‚ questioned the rationale behind loans that have vastly different repayment periods for houses and cars that he claimed are often the same price.

"This question of the 20-year mortgage for houses must be revisited.

“We are submitting to this 14th congress that the SACP relaunch a huge campaign directed to financial institutions against evictions; including a campaign to challenge the current long-term mortgage bond that is paid by our people and demand for a shorter mortgage bond as it is with cars which are almost at the same price range‚" the organisational report states.

Most read

  1. Clock ticks for migrants with special permits Business
  2. Bird flu confirmed in two more SA locations Business
  3. Stuttafords creditors opt for wind-down Business
  4. ANC ‘has no recession plan’‚ says Malema Business
  5. Manufacturing production falls marginally in May Business

Latest Videos

‘Don't let this alliance fall apart’: Best of Ramaphosa’s advice for SACP
Four family members found dead in Reyno Ridge
X