Daimler faces new 'dieselgate'

German luxury carmaker Daimler manipulated the engines of about 1 million diesel vehicles to make them appear less polluting, media reported yesterday, raising echoes of competitor Volkswagen's "dieselgate" scandal.

"The Stuttgart-based firm sold vehicles with higher levels of damaging emissions than allowed for almost a whole decade between 2008 and 2016 in Europe and the US," daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.

Along with regional broadcasters NDR and WDR, the newspaper had access to a search warrant from a Stuttgart court allowing prosecutors to raid 11 sites belonging to the Mercedes-Benz and Smart maker in May.

Investigators suspect that the world's largest luxury carmaker used a similar so-called "defeat device" to Volkswagen, which in 2015 admitted to manipulating emissions readings on some 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide.

Software in the motor runs the emissions treatment system at a higher setting when it detects the vehicle is undergoing regulatory testing.