Trump left with egg on his face

Obamacare US president's replacement health plan rejected outright - even by some Republicans

19 July 2017 - 05:02 By Bloomberg

President Donald Trump blamed Democrats in Congress - and a few Republicans - yesterday for Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell's decision to abandon efforts to pass a broad Republican-only replacement of Obamacare and opting instead to seek a straight vote on repeal.

"We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans," Trump tweeted. "Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!"

He also said he was willing to "let Obamacare fail" before moving forward on a replacement, which may be delayed by as long as two years under the move McConnell is considering.

In another tweet, Trump said the Senate - controlled by Republicans 52-48 - should eliminate the 60-vote threshold for advancing bills that don't use a special fast-track procedure. "Even parts of full Repeal need 60. 8 Dems control Senate. Crazy!"

A repeal without a replacement is almost certain to get blocked in the Senate as well.

The inability to deliver on seven years of GOP promises to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act would be the biggest failure yet for Trump and Republicans since they won control of Congress and the White House.

McConnell's move came after two more Republican senators announced their opposition to the Republican leader's plan, which he drafted largely in secret. The defections by Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas, in addition to previous opposition by GOP senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine, were enough to sink the measure.

Lee and Moran said in statements they wouldn't support McConnell's bill because it didn't go far enough to address the rising cost of health care.

"We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy," Moran said on Twitter. He criticised the way the health-care bill was written through a "closed-door process" and said the Senate must "start fresh" with open hearings and debate.

Lee said the latest version didn't repeal Obamacare taxes and regulations or lower premiums.

Republicans are expected to discuss how to pick up the pieces of yesterday. They gather for their regular policy lunch, which is often attended by Vice President Mike Pence.

Several senators have made clear that they want GOP leaders to pursue an alternativethat would require working with the Democrats. 

 

