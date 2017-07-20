Kabila's roots snake deep in Congo

Zoe Kabila, the brother of Congolese President Joseph Kabila, owns a business empire encompassing everything from tourism to mining.

His companies have sold diamonds, owned a luxury hotel, built roads, invested in farming, set up a fast-food franchise and printed driver's licences. That's in addition to contracts and partnerships with Ivanhoe Mines and Nzuri Copper.

Zoe's businesses, with those of his siblings, have brought hundreds of millions of dollars to the Kabila clan, His father and former Congolese president, Laurent-Desire Kabila, fathered at least 25 children.

As of last year one sibling, Jaynet, an MP like Zoe, owned a stake in the local unit of Vodacom. Gloria, another sister and a fashion designer, held a 40% share in one of the country's largest banks.

The commercial interests extend across the economy, making it difficult for corporations to operate without coming into contact with the family.

Congolese law doesn't prohibit members of the president's family from engaging in private business.

LUXURY HOTEL

While Zoe publicises some of his commercial holdings, like the luxury hotel owned by his Cosha Investment, his commercial dealings with some of Congo's biggest investors have been uncovered for the first time.