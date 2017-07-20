The Minister furthermore undertook that‚ in the event of any breach of the above undertaking‚ the CoM may set down the Interdict for hearing on 48 hours' notice to the Minister. The CoM‚ DMR and the Minister have requested a special hearing date in respect of the Interdict and anticipate that the application will be heard in September 2017.

Since then‚ the Minister has published a notice in the Government Gazette under the auspices of section 49 of the MPRDA advising of his intention to impose a moratorium on:

• the granting of any new application for a prospecting right and mining right in terms of sections 16 and 22 of the MPRDA;

• the processing of applications for renewal of a prospecting right and renewal of a mining right in terms of sections 18 and 24 of the MPRDA; and

• the granting of applications in terms of section 11 of the MPRDA.

This moratorium will‚ however‚ not apply to applications for new rights‚ renewal of existing rights and applications under section 11 of the MPRDA‚ received and accepted before 19 July 2017‚ subject to the condition that such applications‚ if granted‚ will not immediately be subject to the requirements of Mining Charter III.

The Minister has granted interested and affected stakeholders until 4 August 2017 to submit representations to his Deputy Director-General.

Section 49(1) of the MPRDA stipulates that the Minister may‚ after inviting representations from relevant stakeholders:

• "prohibit or restrict the granting of any reconnaissance permission‚ prospecting right‚ mining right or mining permit in respect of land identified by the Minister for such period and on such terms and conditions as the Minister may determine; and

• restrict the granting of any reconnaissance permission‚ reconnaissance permit‚ prospecting right‚ mining right or mining permit in respect of a specific mineral or minerals or class of minerals identified by the Minister for such period and on such terms and conditions as the Minister may determine".