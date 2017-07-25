Barely three years after his predecessor bowed out with a golden handshake following a damning report on organisational turmoil at the provincial conservation agency‚ Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife boss David Mabunda has resigned.

Mabunda’s departure comes at a time when the KwaZulu-Natal government plans to merge the cash-strapped nature conservation agency with the KZN Sharks Board to form a new organisation and out-source several eco-tourism operations to the private sector.

Announcing his resignation on Tuesday‚ Mabunda said his departure was “amicable” - but several insiders claim he came under pressure to leave after the recent appointment of a new Ezemvelo board by Sihle Zikalala‚ the provincial MEC for Economic Affairs‚ Tourism and Environmental Affairs.

Mabunda was brought in as acting chief executive to restore stability at Ezemvelo following the suspension of the previous CEO‚ Bandile Mkhize‚ at the end of 2014. Mkhize left after a government task team report exposed inflated salary increases for top executives and amid allegations of “jobs for pals”.

Late in 2015 Mabunda’s acting appointment was extended into a three-year contract‚ due to end next year. It is not known whether he will receive a settlement package following early departure.

A new board was appointed early this year‚ but unlike previous Ezemvelo boards appointed for three years‚ the current board has a tenure of just one year.