Former vice-president of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry Claudette Sigamoney has been ordered by court not to call herself an attorney.

This comes after Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Chetty granted the KwaZulu-Natal Law Society an interdict preventing Sigamoney from “holding herself out as an attorney”.

President of the KwaZulu-Natal Law Society Umesh Jivan said in a statement issued on Monday that Sigamoney was not registered as an attorney with the society.

Sigamoney‚ a prominent socialite who regularly posts pictures of herself with politicians and businessmen on social media‚ was also ordered to remove all material on print and digital platforms which refer to her as an attorney.

She was also ordered to pay the costs of the court application.

However Sigamoney said on Tuesday she has never claimed to be a lawyer‚ but rather a legal advisor.

“I have no objection to the court order as I have always stated that I have been a legal advisor‚ not a lawyer‚” said Sigamoney.

She said her business Sigamoney & Partners is a legal advisory firm and specialises in SMME and entrepreneurial development‚ motivation talks and women empowerment.

Jivan said the law society received a request verifying if Sigamoney was a registered attorney.

“All the media and social media reports implied she was an attorney‚” said Jivan.

