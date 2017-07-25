Germany's Software AG starts probe into Gupta 'kickback' reports

Software AG said on Tuesday it is mounting an internal probe after a media report alleged it had paid kickbacks as part of a wide-ranging South Africa government bribery scheme that has also ensnared fellow German software maker SAP.

“Software AG is not aware of any non-compliant business practices in its South Africa operations," a company spokesman said, but added: "Based on current media speculations, the company has started an internal review."

The spokesman said Software AG cannot make further comment until its review has been completed.