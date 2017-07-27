The end of Stuttafords: After 159 years, 'Harrods of South Africa' shuts shop

"We don't know what's going to happen - if we will still have jobs," said one employee, who did not want to be named for fear of hurting her chances of staying on. "We only heard that maybe this shop will be one that will not close."

For South Africa, it is the end of a piece of retail history.

The first shop was opened in Cape Town in 1858 by Samson Rickard Stuttaford with the vision of creating a Harrods-like department store in what was then Britain's Cape Colony.

Its main Cape Town store, opened in 1938, was designed by in-house Harrods architect Louis David Blanc and echoed the British store's famous frontage in London's exclusive Knightsbridge district.

Through various changes of ownership, it never lost its focus on the middle and upper-class South African market, despite the economy's failure to recover fully from a deep recession in 2009 sparked by the global financial crisis.

Chief Executive Robert Amoils could not be reached for comment but has defended his approach to the tough conditions.

"I believe the path we set was correct," he told business website Fin24. "We ran out of time. The market downturn was so swift, so severe."

John Evans, a lawyer overseeing its closure, said he had received a last-minute approach that could salvage two Johannesburg outlets, in Sandton and Eastgate, which would save the jobs of 300 of the group's 950 staff.

"There's a chance we'll save Sandton and Eastgate. If we do, we should be able to save 300 jobs," he said.

"Fall from grace"

Nearly all retailers in Africa's most sophisticated economy have struggled as consumer sentiment has hit multi-year lows, a result of high unemployment and inflation gnawing at disposable income. The economy is now back in recession.